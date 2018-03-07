Cozart went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Cozart joined the Angels on a three-year, $38 million contract this past offseason as a part of their revamped lineup. The longtime shortstop is expected to take over everyday duties at the hot corner after breaking out offensively to the tune of a .297/.385/.548 slash line in 507 plate appearances with the Reds last season. Fantasy owners should be wary of the .312 BABIP he posted last year, as it is the clear outlier when looking back at his career .280 BABIP over seven major-league seasons. His .251 isolated power rating is also far cry from his .156 career mark, and his 15.6 percent HR/FB ratio is easily the highest of his career as a starter, so a regression to 15-20 long balls as opposed to the 24 we saw him post last year is likely. That said, as long as Cozart retains his shortstop eligibility in your league, then he should stay fantasy relevant even if he fails to replicate last season's career marks.