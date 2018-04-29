Cozart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-1 loss to the Yankees.

His fifth-inning homer, Cozart's third of the year and first since April 4, was too little too late in the rout. The 32-year-old has struggled so far in his first season outside of Cincinnati, slashing .228/.282/.406 through 25 games.

