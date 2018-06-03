Cozart (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Sunday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Cozart was sidelined for the past four games with forearm tightness, but the injury wasn't significant enough to necessitate a stay on the 10-day disabled list. With Andrelton Simmons receiving a rare day off Sunday, Cozart will man shortstop for fourth time all season. Prior to suffering the injury, Cozart had been serving as the Angels' leadoff man, but he'll cede those duties to Ian Kinsler, who has caught fire of late with four multi-hit performances in the last five contests.