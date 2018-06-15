Cozart (shoulder) is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Cozart was forced to exit Wednesday's game against Seattle due to a left shoulder strain and it looks like the issue is still bothering him after the team's scheduled off day Thursday. As of this point, there has been no word on a potential stay on the disabled list for Cozart, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's outing.