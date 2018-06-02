Cozart (forearm) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.

Cozart was sent for an MRI to determine the specifics of his forearm injury Friday, but the results of the exam are not yet known. The 31-year-old remains on the lineup card and the Angels also made a flurry of moves Friday -- including the promotion of utility infielder Kaleb Cowart from Triple-A -- as Cozart will sit out of the starting lineup for the third straight game.