Cozart isn't in Thursday's starting lineup as he continues to deal with forearm tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cozart was a late scratch from Wednesday's tilt, and he'll get another day to recover Thursday. Manager Mike Scioscia stated Cozart "feels a little better" but "not to where he can go out there and swing a bat yet", per Fletcher. Jefry Marte figures to take over at third base until Cozart returns to health.