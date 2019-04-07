Angels' Zack Cozart: Removed from series finale
Cozart was lifted from Sunday's game against Texas due to a left forearm contusion, although X-rays returned negative, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Cozart was struck by a pitch in the second inning and would later score, but he eventually had to depart because of a forearm bruise. He appears to have dodged a significant and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. David Fletcher could be in line for a start at the hot corner if Cozart is held out of Monday's matchup against the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...