Cozart was lifted from Sunday's game against Texas due to a left forearm contusion, although X-rays returned negative, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cozart was struck by a pitch in the second inning and would later score, but he eventually had to depart because of a forearm bruise. He appears to have dodged a significant and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. David Fletcher could be in line for a start at the hot corner if Cozart is held out of Monday's matchup against the Brewers.