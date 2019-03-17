Cozart (calf) is scheduled to start in the field in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cozart has been sidelined since March 3 with the left calf strain but was able to hit in minor-league games over the past couple days. The 33-year-old will ramp up to play the field Tuesday, and if all goes well he appears to be on track for Opening Day.