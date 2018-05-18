Cozart led off and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Cozart was demoted to sixth in the order Wednesday, but he resumed his recent role as the Halos' leadoff hitter Thursday. Both games were against right-handed starters, so this doesn't appear to be a platoon lineup configuration. The veteran infielder is slashing an undesirable .224/.291/.410 through 38 games, but he could build on his 20 runs scored if he sticks atop the lineup.