Angels' Zack Cozart: Returns to lineup Saturday
Cozart (back) is starting at third base and batting sixth for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Cozart was held out of the lineup each of the last two games and three of the last four as he battles a back injury, but returns to the hot corner Saturday. Little information was ever provided on the injury so the severity remains unclear, although his return to the lineup indicates it may have been a minor issue.
