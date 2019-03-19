Angels' Zack Cozart: Returns to lineup
Cozart (calf) is starting at shortstop and hitting second Tuesday against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Cozart has been sidelined since March 3 with a left calf strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup in a full capacity after being limited to DH duties in a string of minor-league games over the weekend. With eight exhibition games left before Opening Day, the 33-year-old should still have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
More News
-
Angels' Zack Cozart: Returning to action Tuesday•
-
Angels' Zack Cozart: Will hit in minor-league game•
-
Angels' Zack Cozart: Nearing return to game action•
-
Angels' Zack Cozart: Confident in Opening Day return•
-
Angels' Zack Cozart: Sidelined by calf strain•
-
Angels' Zack Cozart: Out with calf tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...