Cozart (calf) is starting at shortstop and hitting second Tuesday against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Cozart has been sidelined since March 3 with a left calf strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup in a full capacity after being limited to DH duties in a string of minor-league games over the weekend. With eight exhibition games left before Opening Day, the 33-year-old should still have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season.