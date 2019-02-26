Angels' Zack Cozart: Scheduled for BP
Cozart (shoulder) is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Cozart was scratched from Monday's game with shoulder soreness, but the infielder downplayed the severity of the issue afterwards, noting that he would have played through it during the regular season. His readiness to resume hitting just one day later suggests his optimism was warranted and the issue likely won't keep him sidelined for too long.
