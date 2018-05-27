Cozart went 2-for-5 with a trio of runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 victory over the Yankees.

Ian Kinsler got the night off, so Cozart moved to second base and back up to the leadoff spot. The 32-year-old has been batting lower in the order recently, but his strong performance coupled with Kinsler's offensive struggles could persuade manager Mike Scioscia to swap the two yet again. Cozart has scored 26 runs this year, which ranks eighth amongst all third basemen.