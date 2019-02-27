Cozart (shoulder) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cozart will make his second appearance of the spring after he came out of his Cactus League debut with a sore left shoulder, which resulted in him being scratched from the lineup Monday versus the Brewers. As anticipated, Cozart only needed a couple of extra days to heal up and will step back in at the hot corner, which will likely be his primary position for his second straight season with the Angels.