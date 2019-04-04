Cozart is starting at third base and hitting ninth Thursday against the Rangers.

Cozart is just 1-for-19 through six games this season, so he'll slide to the bottom of the order Thursday as the Angels look to get him going at the plate. The third baseman has hit leadoff against both left-handed pitchers the Angels have faced this season but could settle into the nine hole against same-handed pitching if his struggles continue.

More News
Our Latest Stories