Cozart went 3-for-6 with a home run, two strikeouts, one run scored, and one RBI Thursday against the A's.

After being traded from the Reds to the Angels this offseason, Cozart had a strong debut with his new team posting multiple hits, including a home run. He's coming off an outlier 2017 season, as he posted an OPS nearly 200 points higher than any other full season in his career. Expecting him to replicate that would be a mistake, but he did bat leadoff and play third base on Thursday. Cozart should gain eligibility at third base early in the season with Andrelton Simmons locked in at shortstop, and if he remains atop the lineup he should score plenty of runs batting in front of Mike Trout and Justin Upton.