Angels' Zack Cozart: Strong in Angels debut
Cozart went 3-for-6 with a home run, two strikeouts, one run scored, and one RBI Thursday against the A's.
After being traded from the Reds to the Angels this offseason, Cozart had a strong debut with his new team posting multiple hits, including a home run. He's coming off an outlier 2017 season, as he posted an OPS nearly 200 points higher than any other full season in his career. Expecting him to replicate that would be a mistake, but he did bat leadoff and play third base on Thursday. Cozart should gain eligibility at third base early in the season with Andrelton Simmons locked in at shortstop, and if he remains atop the lineup he should score plenty of runs batting in front of Mike Trout and Justin Upton.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...