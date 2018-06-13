Angels' Zack Cozart: Taken out of Wednesday's game
Cozart was removed from Wednesday's game prior to his at-bat in the fourth inning, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Fletcher added that Cozart made a diving play earlier in the contest and might have sustained some sort of injury during the sequence, though that's just conjecture at this point. Look for the Angels to release information on his condition in the next couple hours. On a positive note, the club has a scheduled day off Thursday, so if Cozart is dealing with a minor issue, he could be back in action for Friday's series opener in Oakland.
