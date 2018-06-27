Manager Mike Scioscia said Cozart (shoulder) will receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cozart was able to resume baseball activities earlier this week but the fact that he had to go in for a second look at his shoulder isn't a great sign. He was initially placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to June 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Expect an update on his status following his appointment with ElAttrache.