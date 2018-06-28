Angels' Zack Cozart: Transferred to 60-day DL
Cozart (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
This was merely a procedural transaction by the Angels in order to clear up another spot on the 40-man roster. Cozart will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Friday.
