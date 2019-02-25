Cozart said that the shoulder soreness which caused him to be scratched Monday is nothing unexpected and that he'd play through it in the regular season, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cozart underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in June and anticipated feeling discomfort at some point this spring. He called the move to scratch him precautionary and said he'd be back in a few days. Assuming his optimism is warranted, his readiness for Opening Day should be unaffected.