Angels' Zack Cozart: Undergoes surgery Friday
Cozart (shoulder) underwent surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder Friday.
Everything has gone according to schedule since the Angels ruled Cozart out for the rest of the season earlier this week. Six months is a typical recovery time for the injury, so the 32-year-old should be ready to go for 2019 spring training.
