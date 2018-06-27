Cozart will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The Angels did not provide a timetable for Cozart to return, but his 2018 season is likely over, now that he has opted for surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He has a .219/.296/.362 slash line with five home runs in 253 plate appearances this season. Luis Valbuena figures to get starts at third base going forward, and prospects David Fletcher (who is in the majors) and Taylor Ward (who is at Triple-A) could also benefit later this summer from Cozart's absence.

