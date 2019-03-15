Cozart (calf) will hit in a minor-league game Friday but will not play the field, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Cozart has been taking part in baseball activities throughout the week and his return to game action -- even if limited -- is a big step towards his potential return. The 33-year-old believes he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, but with less than two weeks until Opening Day he has a small window to prove his health and cannot afford any setbacks.