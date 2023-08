The Angels recalled Weiss from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Weiss was brought up to take the roster spot of Reynaldo Lopez, who was placed on the bereavement list Sunday. The 31-year-old right-hander appeared in six games with the big club earlier this season and posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 5.1 innings.