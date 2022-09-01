site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Zack Weiss: Contract selected by Halos
Weiss had his contract selected by the Angels on Thursday.
Weiss has been at Triple-A Salt Lake all season and has a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 50 innings. The 30-year-old's lone appearance in the big leagues came with Cincinnati in 2018.
