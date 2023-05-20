Weiss (1-0) earned the win over the Reds on Friday, allowing a walk and striking out the only batter he retired.

Weiss was summoned in the top of the seventh with a runner on base, two outs and the Angels down a run. He walked Carlos Correa but was able to escape the frame by striking out Byron Buxton. The right-hander picked up the win as a result of Los Angeles putting up two runs in the bottom of the frame. This was the first big-league appearance of the season for Weiss, who was recalled from Triple-A on Sunday.