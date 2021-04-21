Sanchez (finger) plans to pitch in a showcase for a select teams Friday in Miami, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
With several MLB teams already feeling the effect of injuries to starting pitchers early on this season, Sanchez should have some appeal as a battle-tested veteran who's capable of eating some innings at the back end of a rotation. Sanchez was previously unable to complete a workout in front of teams earlier this month when he developed a cut on his finger, but the fact that he's scheduled a new showcase event suggests he's comfortable with his health.