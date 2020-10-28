Sanchez became a free agent Wednesday after the Diamondbacks declined his $12 million team option, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Sanchez will receive a $2 million buyout as he prepares for free agency. The 36-year-old finished the 2020 season with a 4-5 record as he recorded a career-worst 6.62 ERA along with a 1.66 WHIP over 53 innings. Although his results declined during his two seasons in Washington, he could certainly find another role in a starting rotation in 2021.