Sanchez no longer has plans to sign with a team in 2021 after he was unable to find a deal he felt was commensurate with his value, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

After Sanchez submitted a 6.62 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over his 11 starts with the Nationals in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, he likely wasn't in the market for much more than a minor-league deal this winter, when he became a free agent. That reality prompted the 37-year-old right-hander to hold off on signing until the spring, hoping that injuries to starting pitchers around the league would improve his outlook. Though Sanchez received multiple offers after staging showcase events over the last few months, the incentive packages on those proposed deals apparently weren't enough for him to justify putting pen to paper on a deal. Sanchez hasn't indicated that he plans to retire, but a year away from the game to go along with his poor results from 2020 likely won't help his case for finding work in 2022.