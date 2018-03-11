Anibal Sanchez: Released by Minnesota

The Twins released Sanchez on Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The veteran right-hander, who had been vying for a back-end rotation spot in spring training, was scheduled to make his third Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Rays, but those duties will instead fall to Aaron Slegers following Sanchez's release. Though Sanchez was lit up for six runs in just two innings in his last outing, his release was most likely due to the Twins' impending signing of Lance Lynn, whose addition officially pushed Sanchez out of the rotation conversation. The 34-year-old could latch on elsewhere for a team looking to bolster its starting-pitching depth.