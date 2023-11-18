Misiewicz was non-tendered by the Yankees on Friday.
Misiewicz allowed nine earned runs in 11 major-league innings this past season between Arizona, Detroit and New York. The 29-year-old left-hander may have to accept a minor-league deal in free agency.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Misiewicz: Shut down with concussion•
-
Yankees' Anthony Misiewicz: Struck by comebacker•
-
Yankees' Anthony Misiewicz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Anthony Misiewicz: Claimed by Yankees•
-
Tigers' Anthony Misiewicz: Outrighted to Toledo•
-
Tigers' Anthony Misiewicz: Dropped from 40-man roster•