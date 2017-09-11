Leon was released by the Tigers on Monday.

Leon played for both the big club and Triple-A Toledo over the course of the 2017 campaign. He struggled to deliver at either location, as he allowed nine runs over 6.2 innings in the big leagues along with a 5.24 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 26 games (22.1 innings) at the Triple-A level. If the 30-year-old agrees to a deal with another team, his role will likely be limited to organizational depth in the bullpen.