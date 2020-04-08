Armando Cruz: Linked to Nationals

Cruz is expected to sign with the Nationals for around $4 million once the 2020-21 international signing period begins, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

As a slick-fielding, glove-first shortstop, Cruz is not one of the top fantasy prospects from this international class, but he is expected to get one of the biggest signing bonuses in the class. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, the expectation is that he won't be an impactful offensive player, but he turned 16 in January, so the paint is far from dry on his physical development. The international signing period typically begins July 2, but MLB has the ability to delay the start date until as late as Jan. 15, 2021.