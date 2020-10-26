Lewicki was released by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Lewicki made just two major-league appearances in 2020, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.1 innings. After seeing limited action in the big leagues, the 28-year-old intends to play overseas in 2021.
