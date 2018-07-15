Reyes was released by the Cardinals on Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Reyes had been pitching for Triple-A Memphis without much success, recording a 6.68 ERA in 33.2 innings. The 26-year-old has never reached the majors and has a 5.03 ERA in parts of four seasons at the highest level of the minors.

