Asher Wojciechowski: Becomes free agent
Wojciechowski opted out of his contract with Baltimore and became a free agent Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Wojciechowski will look to find a new home after spending the entirety of the first half of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level with the Norfolk Tides. Across 19 appearances (12 starts) with Norfolk, Wojciechowski logged a 3.51 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He pitched in 25 big-league games for the Reds last season and has the ability to serve as a long reliever or make a spot start in the majors.
