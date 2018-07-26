Asher Wojciechowski: Signs minor-league deal with White Sox
Wojciechowski signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.
Wojciechowski had spent the first half of the season with Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles system. The 29-year-old has a career 6.64 ERA in 78.2 major-league innings and is unlikely to be anything more than a spot starter or long reliever should he wind up back in the big leagues.
