Wojciechowski signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.

Wojciechowski had spent the first half of the season with Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles system. The 29-year-old has a career 6.64 ERA in 78.2 major-league innings and is unlikely to be anything more than a spot starter or long reliever should he wind up back in the big leagues.

