Tolliver was released from his minor-league contract bu the Astros on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tolliver, who was a waiver claim of the Astros last winter, compiled a 7.13 ERA and issued more walks (33) than strikeouts (28) in 35.1 innings at Triple-A Fresno.

