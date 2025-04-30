Blubaugh will start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Blubaugh was added to Houston's taxi squad Tuesday while the team debated on relying on its bullpen or a spot starter Wednesday to give Hayden Wesneski a couple of extra days to rest. The Astros opted for the latter, creating an opportunity for the 24-year-old righty to make his MLB debut. Blubaugh has turned in a 3.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 21 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land this season, and he'll be welcomed to the majors by the American League's fourth-highest scoring offense.