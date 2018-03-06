Astros' A.J. Reed: Homers for second straight game
Reed went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Reed's homered in two straight games, but is hitting just .174 through nine spring games. He continues to battle with J.D. Davis (.455, two HR) and Tyler White (.188) for the opportunity to fill in for Yulieski Gurriel, who will be out until mid-to-late April with a hand injury.
More News
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Starts at first Wednesday•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Regular playing time at 1B to start season?•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: In contention for Opening Day roster•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Ties for minors home run lead•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Optioned to Fresno•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...