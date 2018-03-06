Reed went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Reed's homered in two straight games, but is hitting just .174 through nine spring games. He continues to battle with J.D. Davis (.455, two HR) and Tyler White (.188) for the opportunity to fill in for Yulieski Gurriel, who will be out until mid-to-late April with a hand injury.