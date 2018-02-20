Astros' A.J. Reed: In contention for Opening Day roster
Reed has a chance to win a roster spot to start the season, the Astros official site reports.
Reed hit .261/.358/.525 at Triple-A Fresno last season but received just six plate appearances for the big-league club. With Yuli Gurriel starting the season with a five-game suspension, a spot could be open for Reed, at least for the first few games of the year. The Astros have Evan Gattis holding down the designated hitter spot and Marwin Gonzalez perfectly capable of filling in at first base, though, so Reed will have to impress to stick on the roster.
