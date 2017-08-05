Astros' A.J. Reed: Optioned to Fresno
Reed was sent back to Triple-A Fresno after Friday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reed went 0-for-6 in a pair of appearances since his call-up on Monday. The second-rounder's time will come, but this Astros team is stacked with options to cover first base and designated hitter, so he'll go back to Fresno for regular at-bats.
More News
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Unlikely to start season in Houston•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Hits third spring homer•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Swinging bat well this spring•
-
Astros' A.J. Reed: Faces crowded competition at first base•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...