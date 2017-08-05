Reed was sent back to Triple-A Fresno after Friday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reed went 0-for-6 in a pair of appearances since his call-up on Monday. The second-rounder's time will come, but this Astros team is stacked with options to cover first base and designated hitter, so he'll go back to Fresno for regular at-bats.

