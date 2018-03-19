Astros' A.J. Reed: Optioned to minors
Reed was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Reed was in the mix for one of the final roster spots after Yulieski Gurriel (hand) was ruled out for the start of the season. The 24-year-old put up a good fight for the role, batting .298 with two homers, four RBI and eight runs scored, but it ultimately wasn't enough to earn the spot. Reed will now turn his focus to getting ready for the Triple-A season while J.D. Davis and Tyler White duke it out for the final roster spot.
