Reed was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

Reed's long-term outlook has dimmed quite a bit after he hit just .164 while striking out in 34 percent of his plate appearances with the Astros last season, but he still profiles as an above-average power source at the big-league level. The 24-year-old has maintained that reputation by slugging 22 home runs and 40 extra-base hits in total in 427 plate appearances with Fresno in 2017, which should at least make him a decent weapon off the bench for the Astros while he sticks around in the majors. With Yulieski Gurriel locked in as the everyday first baseman, however, Reed will be hard pressed to pick up more than a start or two per week.