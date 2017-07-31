Astros' A.J. Reed: Promoted to big leagues
Reed was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday.
Reed's long-term outlook has dimmed quite a bit after he hit just .164 while striking out in 34 percent of his plate appearances with the Astros last season, but he still profiles as an above-average power source at the big-league level. The 24-year-old has maintained that reputation by slugging 22 home runs and 40 extra-base hits in total in 427 plate appearances with Fresno in 2017, which should at least make him a decent weapon off the bench for the Astros while he sticks around in the majors. With Yulieski Gurriel locked in as the everyday first baseman, however, Reed will be hard pressed to pick up more than a start or two per week.
More News
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...