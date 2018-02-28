Astros' A.J. Reed: Regular playing time at 1B to start season?
Reed could see regular playing time at first base to start the season following the news of Yulieski Gurriel's (hand) surgery, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Reed mashed 34 homers at Triple-A Fresno last season, but he only appeared in the majors for two games, going 0-for-6 in those contests. This could've been big news for him given the potency of the rest of Houston's lineup, but expectations should be tempered. Gurriel is only expected to miss the first couple weeks of the season, so Reed wouldn't even get that much extra playing time. Additionally, J.D. Davis and Tyler White are also competing for the spot, making it even tougher for Reed to make an impact.
