Reed started at first base Friday in place of Yulieski Gurriel (personal) and went 0-for-3 in a 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Reed made no impact as a hitter, however, he was involved in a game-deciding sequence in the field. He was unable to scoop a low throw that paved the way for two unearned runs to score. Reed made his first start since being called up from Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, when Gurriel left the team on paternity leave. He's expected to return no later than Sunday.