Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Done for season

Sanchez (shoulder) will require surgery and will not return this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He will have the surgery next week and the team will have more information afterwards regarding his rehab and return to throwing. Sanchez was brilliant in his first two starts for Houston, but gave up nine earned runs in 7.2 innings over his next two outings, possibly due to the shoulder soreness.

