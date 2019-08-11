Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Earns another win

Sanchez (5-14) received the win Saturday at Baltimore after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. He had six strikeouts and three walks.

The Astros tallied nine runs across the first three innings on their way to a 23-run performance, and Sanchez was able to get through five frames with 90 pitches to qualify for the victory. The 27-year-old has given up only three hits and one run across his first two starts (11 innings) with Houston and lines up to pitch Thursday at Oakland.