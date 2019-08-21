Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Headed for MRI
Sanchez (pectoral), who was placed on the 10-day injured list following his start in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Tigers, will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sanchez lasted just 46 pitches and gave up three runs in 2.1 innings before departing Tuesday with what the Astros described as a sore pectoral muscle, prompting the club to put him on the shelf after the contest concluded. Jeff Luhnow described the injury as an "upper pec" concern close to Sanchez's right shoulder, so the Astros will send him for further tests just to get a better handle on the extent of his setback. Once the results for the MRI are read, a clearer timetable for the right-hander's return should be publicized. Houston will require a replacement for Sanchez in the rotation beginning with Sunday's game versus the Angels, with Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy likely representing the top candidates to fill in, per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic.
