Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Heading to injured list
Sanchez will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sore pectoral, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks over 2.1 innings against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Sanchez threw only 46 pitches and had decreased velocity due to the pectoral soreness, so he'll spend some time on the IL. According the Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle, Sanchez said he's been dealing with the issue for a number of starts -- even before he was acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline -- so it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
